The entire Galaxy S20 range has just been revealed

Samsung is preparing to reveal the Galaxy S20 range in less than a month, but judging by the latest leak, there may not be too much to unveil.

The full spec sheet for the Galaxy S20 range has purportedly appeared on the web (via 9to5Google), thanks to MySmartPrice and the Twitter leakster Ishan Agarwal. The purported spec sheet shows the specs for the S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Plus 5G and the S20 5G.

Basically, it appears that all versions of the S20 will be 5G enabled, coupled with 120Hz Infinity AMOLED displays with Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers powered by AKG. According to the report, all of the phones will rock the Exynos 990 7nm chipset, but that’s likely to be substituted out for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in some territories.

The built-in storage will also be different, depending on which version of the phone people buy, with up to 512GB available on the Ultra, with 128GB on the to lesser models. All of the phones will offer the ability to boost storage with a Micro SD card up to 1TB, according to the leak.

Related: Best smartphone 2020

Naturally, one of the main points of divergence is the display size. The Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display, while the Plus will have a 6.7-inch display and the regular S20 will land with a 6.2-inch display. According to the spec sheet, each will boast the same 3200 x 1440p resolution.

Naturally one of the main differentiating factors will be the cameras. As reports revealed earlier this week, the S20 Ultra is likely to bring Samsung’s 108-megapixel main camera, along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The company is also promising a 10x optical zoom, according to the spec sheet, as well as 8K video recording a 30 frames per second.

The leak also reiterates reports the presence of a larger 5,000mAh battery for the Ultra, compared to the 4,500mAh battery on the Plus and the 4,000mAh battery on the standard edition. The spec sheet also promises 1P68 water resistance on each of 6he phones, as well as Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Overall it seems that Samsung won’t be bragging about specs during its reveal event on February 11, but demonstrating precisely what those specs are capable of achieving.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …