New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks lays bare the final secrets

Cat, it’s time you left this bag in an orderly fashion because the promotional materials for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have leaked online less than 24-hours before the official announcement.

The leak, obtained by Droid-Life confirms the name, specs and even the price of the two handsets scheduled to be unveiled at Thursday’s Unpacked event in New York City.

As expected, the devices will come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch flavours super-slim bezels with a single cut-out camera in the centre of the device. Samsung calls it an “immersive, nearly bezel-less cinematic display.”

Samsung is also promising a next-generation S-Pen with air gestures, remote photos and handwriting-to-text functionality. The firm is also toting more than 24-hours of power and superfast charging with “hours of juice from minutes of charge.”

The marketing materials also refer to a pro-grade cameras with real world depth for perfect video, as well as precision sound recording thanks to three audio zoom mics.

Naturally, Samsung is touting the power of the device too, calling a the Note 10 not just a smartphone, but a “computer that’s a gaming console, that’s a film studio, and an intelligent pen, all in one device.”

Finally, we come to the price. The base Galaxy Note 10 model will start at $949 in the United States, whereas the larger Galaxy Note 10+ will retail from $1,099, according to the report. Previous rumours have suggested $899/$1,099 price tags. There’s no word on the UK price tag yet.

We’ll have full coverage of the Unpacked event tomorrow, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews.com for all the news as it happens. Hopefully, Samsung will have some surprises in store for us, now the last remaining secrets have been laid bare by the leaksters. Perhaps news on the 5G version of the device? We’ll find out soon enough.

