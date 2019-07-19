A new leak has suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be a disappointing entry into the lineup.

The leak indicates the performance of the Note 10 won’t noticeably exceed the Galaxy S10 – while new superfast charging will be reserved for the Note 10 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 10 is due to be revealed in under a month and this leak doesn’t look good for those hoping Samsung will continue the phone’s tradition of being a spec beast.

Along with a minimal performance upgrade, the information from notable leaker IceUniverse suggests the camera performance won’t be a big jump up from the S10 either.

The faster charging of the Note 10 compared to the Galaxy S10 is likely to be a popular improvement – but there’s a catch. First off, it is an improvement, bumping the charging up from 15W to 25W. However, a strange decision has been which limits the charging potential of the Note 10.

Only the Note 10 Plus will support new 45W charging – this would be a massive boost over the S10’s 15W and even the 25W charging of the Note 10. But you’ll have to pay extra for it as even the Pro will only come with a 25W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been subject to a wide range of leaks since the release of the Galaxy S10. The leaks seem to have given a pretty definitive idea of what the Note 10 will likely look like. A standout feature is the shift of the Infinity-O display camera cutout to the centre of the screen.

Other leaks and renders also revealed the existence of a Galaxy Note 10 Plus – a common Samsung phone naming convention but one that is yet to be expressed with the Note line.

The change could represent a shift in the market placement of the Note 10 – as the phone itself is traditionally seen as a Pro/Plus version of the S10 range of devices. The lack of spec upgrades from the S10 to the Note 10 also adds fuel to the fire that this could be the case.

