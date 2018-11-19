The latest Galaxy Note 10 rumours sadly aren’t what they seem

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be released in the second-half of 2019 – and a report out of Asia appears to corroborate recent rumours that it will sport the largest display ever seen on a Galaxy Note device. Or does it?

Following on from the Galaxy S10 launch, which is anticipated for early-2019, the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s second mainstream flagship of 2019 and offer consumers the option of a much larger form factor.

Now, a little known Asian phone blog is reporting that the Note 10 will sport a 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display with support for both 4K and HDR. All too predictably, some corners of the UK tech media are jumping on the report like it’s Sliced Bread 2.0.

The problem is, it doesn’t actually seem like there’s any new information on offer here, but rather a straightforward rehash of an ageing report from (generally) well-regarded South Korean financial news site The Bell.

A long-standing source of supply chain-related mobile phone rumours, The Bell issued its 6.66-inch OLED display prediction over a month ago on October 15. Further to that, we got wind of the Note 10’s alleged ‘DaVinci’ code name, which is also now being regurgitated as market fresh goods on the web.

Actually, it’s rooted in a September tweet by phone tipster @UniverseIce – as you can see.

Related: Best Android phones

The ‘latest’ Galaxy Note 10 rumours all look pretty bogus, in other words.

While the mobile rumour mill is admittedly as murky as ever – and we all love renders of forthcoming devices, whether fact or fiction – simply spouting off musings from a spurious source as current news is a disservice to all parties involved – manufacturers, consumers, and reporters.

Fortunately, those of you in the market for a new Galaxy phone have lots of great options at the moment, as among this year’s best Black Friday UK deals are a handful of awesome Galaxy S9 deals to tickle your fancy.

What are your hopes for the Galaxy Note 10? Let us know @TrustedReviews.