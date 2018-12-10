Samsung Galaxy A8 launched with ‘punch-hole’ camera in Infinity-O display

Samsung has reportedly announced this year’s edition of its Galaxy A8 mid-range smartphone, featuring the new Infinity-O display and an in-display camera hole that eliminates the cut-out notch.

The Infinity-O is named as such due to the 6.7mm hole that gives a 24-megapixel front facing snapper to poke through the display. That same feature is set to headline the Galaxy S10 in early 2019.

There’s not much in the way of official press materials from Samsung yet, but as expected the 6.4-inch Galaxy A8 display is made with LCD technology rather than the AMOLED screens Samsung places within its flagship devices (via Inquirer).

The processor too is of the mid-range variety, with the Snapdragon 710 chip doing the feature lifting. There’s 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Unfortunately, Samsung has ditched the headphone jack this time around.

Samsung has gone with a trio of rear-facing cameras, just like the recent Galaxy S7 release. There’s a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom, a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and another 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera.

The phone only runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box, which means Samsung fans will face a wait for Android 9.0 Pie. The company is currently testing the update on its flagship phones with a full rollout scheduled for next month.

The launch itself took place in China on Monday, with pre-orders opening on December 21. Unfortunately there’s no news yet of a UK price or release date for the phone. Samsung has opened a registration page for those interested in snapping up the phone.

Samsung’s launch comes shortly after Huawei sister firm Honour announced the View 20 with a punch-hole all-screen design with a 4.5mm diameter hole in the top left corner.

Are you intrigued by the new Galaxy A8 smartphone? Is It shaping up as a viable alternative to the Galaxy S10? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.