Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A7 (2018) features a triple rear camera

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A7 (2018), a mid-range handset with a triple camera setup.

It features a 6-inch, 2220 x 1080 Super AMOLED display (with rounded corners and no notch), an as-yet-unspecified octa-core 2.2GHz processor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack and a 3,300mAh battery.

Read more: Best smartphone

It’s available with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, depending on market and mobile operator, and it comes in blue, black, gold and pink colour schemes.

The Galaxy A7’s headline feature, however, is its rear camera setup. It combines a 24-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel sensor with an “ultra-wide” 120-degree lens and a 5-megapixel “depth lens” that lets you adjust the bokeh effect.

On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera, which also offers an adjustable LED flash, bokeh effects and a professional studio lighting mode.

DJ Koh, the head of Samsung Mobile, recently revealed plans to bring more high-end features to the firm’s mid-range handsets, and the Galaxy A7’s triple camera appears to be the first sign of this happening.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, the head of Samsung Mobile.

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary.”

Read more: Best cheap mobile phones

Price details are yet to be revealed, but Samsung says the new Galaxy A7 “will be available in select European and Asian markets” from this autumn, and that availability will “expand to additional markets” in the near future.

However, earlier reports have suggested that it could skip the UK altogether.

How much would you be willing to pay for the new Galaxy A7 if it came to the UK? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.