Fury vs Wilder Live Stream: UK time and how to watch online for free

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Live Stream: How to watch Wilder vs Fury online for free

Tonight’s Fury vs Wilder fight is the biggest of the year and promises to turn the heavyweight division on its head, with the winner almost certain to be granted an audience with Anthony Joshua. It’s one all boxing fans will want to watch, so here’s how to live stream Fury vs Wilder online for free – plus all the key details like the Fury vs Wilder UK time, date and undercard.

It’s been all talk up until now, but that all ends tonight when ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury steps into the ring against America’s Deontay Wilder with the WBC heavyweight belt at stake. Both of these top pugilists currently boast undefeated records, but something has to give and everything is at stake in a fight that will watched by millions around the world.

The big fight is being held in Los Angeles at the 21,000 capacity Staples Center, home to the NBA’s LA Lakers and LA Clippers, and previously host to fights featuring greats such as Lennox Lewis, Oscar De La Hoya, and Vitali Klitschko.

Here are all the details you need to watch Fury vs Wilder tonight wherever you are, starting with the UK time of the big fight.

Fury vs Wilder UK Time: When is the Fury vs Wilder fight?

The date of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is Saturday, December 1 – thought that’ll actually translate to Sunday, December 2 in the UK.

That’s because of the time difference between the UK and Los Angeles, where the fight is being held.

TV coverage in Britain will start at around 11.30pm GMT, but the Fury vs Wilder UK time is more likely to fall around 5am GMT on Sunday, December 2, depending on how the undercard pans out.

That means a long night for British boxing fans – or a very early start!

Here’s a quick primer on the big fight.

Fury vs Wilder TV Channel: Which UK TV channel is showing Fury vs Wilder tonight?

BT Sport Box Office has the TV rights to Fury vs Wilder in the UK, which means that BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media customers will be able to easily buy the fight for the princely sum of £19.95 for the entire evening’s action. Read on for more details of how to watch Fury vs Wilder in the UK.

In the US, Showtime will be broadcasting the fight on a pay-per-view basis for $74.99 – and our US readers can find out more here.

Fury vs Wilder Live Stream: How to watch Fury vs Wilder for free

As we’ve said, Fury vs Wilder will be aired live on BT Sport Box Office, which means the fight can be bought on the Sky TV, BT TV, and Virgin Media platforms for the aforementioned £19.95

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Watch Fury vs Wilder on BT TV – details here

Watch Fury vs Wilder on Sky – details here

Watch Fury vs Wilder on Virgin Media – details here

To live stream Fury vs Wilder, you do need to pay for the fight – but thereafter, streaming Fury vs Wilder is free.

You can watch Tyson Fury take on Deontay Wilder on Mac, PC, iOS and Android devices, as well as casting to your TV via Chromecast or Airplay – find out more and get the download you need here.

That’s all there is to it. Get the Stella in the fridge (or the coffee ready!) and enjoy Fury vs Wilder in the biggest fight of the year.

Share your predictions for Fury vs Wilder with us @TrustedReviews.