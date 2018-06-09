Fury vs Sefer Live Stream: Watch tonight’s big fight online for free

Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi Live Stream: How to watch Fury vs Seferi online for free

Self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury is back in the ring this weekend, taking on Albania’s Sefer Seferi. Here’s everything you need to know about the big comeback fight including the Fury vs Seferi time, full card, TV channel and how to watch Fury vs Seferi.

Tyson Fury hasn’t fought a competitive fight since November 2015, when the in-form Brit defeated the mighty Wladimir Klitschko to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles – all belts that are now held by Anthony Joshua.

Taking place at the Manchester Arena, the Fury vs Seferi fight is widely seen a precursor to a bigger bout between the Gypsy King and either Joshua or Deontay Wilder – but Fury has to take care of business to have any shot at such a title fight.

In his way stands 39-year-old Albanian Sefer Seferi, who boasts an impressive 23-1 record. Fury’s 25-0 mark is superior, though, and there’s little doubt the British brawler is the heavy favourite, having gotten back into shape after a few years out of the ring.

Want to follow all the action as Tyson Fury starts his bid to return to the top of the heavyweight division? Here’s all the details you need.

Fury vs Seferi Time: When does the Fury fight start tonight?

Fury and Seferi are provisionally scheduled to make their entrances at around 10pm BST (5pm ET), so the opening bell should ring at around 10.15 or 10.30pm tonight.

This all depends on the pace of the preceding fights, though, so be in front of the box with a beer in hand by 9.30pm if you want to be safe.

Fury vs Seferi TV Channel: Who’s showing tonight’s Fury fight?

BT Sport hold the rights to the Fury vs Seferi fight, so the TV channel you need is BT Sport 1 (or BT Sport 1 HD). Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Fury vs Seferi Live Stream: How to watch the Fury vs Seferi fight for free

Existing BT Sport subscribers will be able to tune in to Fury vs Seferi for no additional charge on their phone, tablet, laptop or PC using the BT Sport app. You can find links to the BT Sport app for iOS, Android and Windows 10 here, while desktop users can watch via the BT Sport website.

Beyond that, promoter Frank Warren has inked a deal with premium US cable network Showtime to offer a FREE live stream of the Fury vs Seferi fight. It’ll be available on the service’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, with full details below.

What remains to be seen is if these streams will be geofenced by Showtime due to BT Sports’ UK rights, and therefore restricted to US viewers only.

Check back closer to the time to find out, but don’t forget that even if they are, a cheeky bit of VPN action should see you able to access the Showtime Sports streams. Not sure which one to use? Check out our guide to the best VPNs for a complete overview of all the top options.

As ever, police have issued a warning to any would-be pirates ahead of the fight. “Don’t let your eagerness to tune in to high profile sporting events make you commit a crime,” said PIPCU’s Detective Inspector Nick Court.

“By using illegal streaming sites you can open yourself up to several risks; some set-top boxes do not go through rigorous electrical testing and are therefore at risk of catching fire or giving electric shocks. By using legitimate providers these risks can easily be avoided. Watch it live, watch it legally.”

Fury vs Seferi Full Card: All of tonight’s fights

You may not know this, but Fury vs Seferi isn’t actually the headline fight of the evening – the honour goes to Terry Flanagan vs Maurice Hooker, who will be squaring off for the vacant WBO super lightweight title.

Here’s a full look at all of tonight’s contents as shared by Fury on Instagram.

That’s all there is to it, boxing fans – enjoy the fight!

