Free game: What Remains of Edith Finch is free right now, and still phenomenal

One of 2017’s best kept indie secrets, What Remains of Edith Finch, is currently free on the Epic Games Store, for you to play and keep forever.

I know, I know. Forever seems like a long time. However, with a game like this you’re going to want to make the commitment.

Edith Finch is, for my money, one of the best ‘walking simulators’ that has ever been made. It’ll make you laugh, cry and sit wistfully by the window sill. This tale of a cursed family takes you through the deaths of several members, and the way it unfurls its story around you is riveting.

You play as the scion of the Finch family, returning to the abandoned Finch house and the piles of memories left behind, to try and investigate the family curse. Knowing that most of the family had perished long ago in a series of tragic and bizarre circumstances makes the vignettes where you play as them oddly pensive, while one-off game mechanics like flying a kite, sitting on a swing or even exploring a fantasy kingdom are all handled incredibly well.

You owe it to yourself to play this game, and especially to experience the cannery section, which was one of 2017’s finest moments in video games.

If you’re a PC gamer and you’ve played Fortnite, chances are you already have the Epic Games Store installed as it was patched into that launcher. If not, go and download it from the Epic website, make an account and then pick it up now. You’ll need to process it as a purchase, but don’t worry, no money changes hands.

Epic are giving the game away for free as part of their promotional push for their new Epic Games Store. Previously they’ve also slung Subnautica and Super Meat Boy out for nothing, which puts them three for three on fascinating indie titles that they’ve literally given away.

Please. Give this a chance. Even if you don’t think it’s for you. It’s brilliant.

You’ll play What Remains of Edith Finch right? You had better. I’ll be here, waiting and watching for you to tell me what you thought on Twitter at @Trustedreviews.com