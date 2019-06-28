France vs USA Live Stream: Watch the Women’s World Cup clash online

How have we got to this point already? France and the USA, the hosts and the holders, the two superpowers of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, face off at the Parc des Princes tonight − and it’ll be the end of the road for one of them. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch France vs USA on TV and online wherever you are, be it in the UK or abroad.

France vs USA kick-off time

The France vs USA kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Paris, where the game is being played.

France vs USA TV channel

The game is being shown on BBC 1, and coverage begins at 7:30pm. Gabby Logan will be presenting alongside Hope Solo and Rachel Brown-Finnis.

How to live stream France vs USA − even if you’re not in the UK

To watch France vs USA online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

If you’re a little late on the scene and miss kick-off, just rewind to 8pm. If you’re really late on the scene, you can watch the entire game on demand after it’s finished, by searching for ‘France vs USA’.

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

France vs USA − Match preview

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, meet Amandine Henry. And Wendie Renard. Oh, and Eugenie Le Sommer too. We have a clash of the titans on our hands.

Both sides topped their respective groups, collecting nine points out of a possible nine, and it’s a shame for neutrals that they’re having to meet so early on in the competition.

However, despite looking so strong in the group stages, France and the USA each laboured to victory in the Round of 16. Les Bleues scraped past Brazil (2-1) on Sunday, while Team USA needed a pair of penalties to get past Spain (2-1) a day later.

On paper, this looks like a classic, and whoever comes out on top tonight will surely emerge as the standout favourites for the trophy. Hopefully the searing temperatures don’t ruin the spectacle.

