France U21 vs Spain U21 Live Stream: Watch the European Championship semi-final online

France take on Spain at the Stadio Città del Tricolore this evening, where they’ll battle it out for a place in the final of the European U21 Championship. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch France U21 vs Spain U21 online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

France U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time

The France U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time is scheduled for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the game is being played.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deal Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports How would you like like to save nearly a third off your Sky Sports subscription? Stream football, rugby and cricket to your hearts content, all while pocketing a swift £110 for your troubles.

France U21 vs Spain U21 TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and France U21 vs Spain U21 is being shown on Sky Sports Football. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm.

How to live stream France U21 vs Spain U21 − wherever you are

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch it on nearly any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – for no additional cost, via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Best VPNs For Streaming Express VPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Hotspot Shield One of the best overall VPN's on the market, Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming, browsing and security. Pay for one year now and save 77%. Nord VPN Nord VPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. Expires at 20:30 on 18/06/2019.

France U21 vs Spain U21 − Match preview

Spain come into tonight’s game off the back of a romping 5-0 victory over Poland. That followed a 2-1 win over Belgium and a 3-1 loss at the hands of Italy. Pablo Fornals and Dani Ceballos are both on two goals each, and they’d love to fire La Rojita to their fourth final out of the past five European U21 Championships.

France, meanwhile, qualified for the knockout stages as the best runners-up in the competition. They beat England (2-1) and Croatia (1-0), before drawing against Romania (0-0). Les Bleuets haven’t fully convinced so far, but neither did the senior France team at last summer’s World Cup, and they ended up winning the entire thing.

Whoever comes out on top tonight will face either Romania or Germany in the final this weekend.

France U21 squad

Gautier Larsonneur, Maxence Prévot, Paul Bernardoni; Kelvin Amian, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Colin Dagba, Malang Sarr, Moussa Niakhaté, Anthony Caci; Fodé Ballo-Touré, Lucas Tousart, Romain Del Castillo, Houssem Aouar, Mattéo Guendouzi, Jonathan Ikoné, Ibrahima Sissoko, Olivier Ntcham, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde; Moussa Dembélé, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jonathan Bamba, Marcus Thuram

Spain U21 squad

Antonio Sivera, Unai Simón, Daniel Martín; Jesús Vallejo, Aarón Martín, Jorge Meré, Unai Nuñez, Martín Aguirregabiria, Pol Lirola, Junior Firpo, Marc Roca; Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Oyarzabal, Manu Vallejo, Igor Zubeldia, Alfonso Pedraza, Pablo Fornals; Borja Mayoral, Rafa Mir, Dani Olmo

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget