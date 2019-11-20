Fortnite Chapter 2’s first season will be its longest yet as Epic confirms extension

Epic Games has announced that it will be extending Fortnite Chapter 2’s debut season to February 2020, making it the longest its battle royale experience has seen yet.

This is an unusual move from the developer, meaning we won’t see a major seasonal shift ahead of the game’s expected Christmas events. However, Epic has said players will have plenty to keep themselves occupied in the coming weeks.

Writing in a blog post, Epic Games detailed why the decision was made and what you can expect going into the final weeks of 2019: “Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays,” Epic explains. “This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss.”

It seems the extension decision was made to ensure the festive occasion has as much preparation poured into it as possible: “To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!” Epic is known for giving its employees a 14 day break over Christmas each year, so hopefully this delay means they won’t be working too hard in the weeks to come.

Fortnite Chapter 2 emerged after the infamous black hole event earlier this year, which saw the original game’s map swallowed up and seemingly vanishing into oblivion. After taking the entire game offline for the better part of a day, it relaunched as ‘Chapter 2’ complete with a new map, gameplay mechanics and an overhauled progression system. The battle pass is here to stay, and this extension means players will have a little longer to reach its maximum level.

Each season normally comes with its own distinct theme and battle pass, the latter of which rewards players with a variety of skins, cosmetics and other items by gaining experience and climbing the ranks. It’s only been made more engaging with Fortnite’s new progression system – which sees you rewarded for the majority of actions you perform. Whatever Season 2 will bring next year, it’s bound to be interesting.

