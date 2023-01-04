Forget the iPhone SE, the Pixel 6 Pro is now the same price with lots more features

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 6 Pro for around the price of Apple’s latest iPhone SE.

Click that deal button below and you’ll jump to a genuinely great Amazon deal. It snags you the Google Pixel 6 Pro for just £449, which is a whole £300 lower than its launch price.

Of course, the Pixel 7 Pro has since come along and replaced it in the range, which renders talk of RRP less meaningful. Even so, the phone was selling on Amazon for around £599 as recently as November, dropping to around £550 in early December.

Even if you take recent pricing into consideration, then, the Pixel 6 Pro at £449 is a bit of a bargain. Especially when you consider that it’s the exact same price as Apple’s current ‘affordable’ smartphone entry point.

Don’t get us wrong, the iPhone SE (2022) is a tidy little phone and the most accessible way to own an iPhone, if that’s what you’re after. But it simply doesn’t compare to the Google Pixel 6 Pro in most of the ways that count.

The Pixel 6 Pro gives you a big, beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, housed in a modern design, with a stylish glass camera visor that some actually prefer to the Pixel 7 Pro’s metal replacement.

Talking of the camera, this really is the headline feature of the Pixel 6 Pro. This triple-lens system takes simply phenomenal images in all conditions, thanks in large part to Google’s peerless image processing techniques.

You also get the benefit of Google’s stock Android 13 OS, which beats out any of the custom efforts from other Android manufacturers. It’s extremely clean and intuitive.

All in all, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still more than worthy of our original 9 out of 10 review, making it especially tempting at this low price.