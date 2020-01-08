Forget the iPad Pro – Wacom’s new pen display looks amazing

Wacom has unveiled a Wacom One 13-inch pen display targeting the more affordable end of the creative market.

The device made its debut at the CES trade show in Las Vegas last night. The display’s scheduled for a late January release date with a retail price of $399.95 in the US and Canada. Details in the UK are still pending.

Hardware-wise the device looks like a solid choice for hobbyist and student artists. The tablet comes with a 1920 x 1080 full HD display and foldable legs for those who want to prop it up like an easel.

Wacom said: “An economical 13″ pen display for a new generation of creators. Beginning artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn communication in their daily activities and social media content creators needing to artistically enhance photos or video to develop engaging posts can all benefit from Wacom One. The product also provides an affordable and attractive option for entry-level tablet shoppers who would like to work directly on screen” (via Cision).

The tablet can connect with Mac, Windows and some Android devices, further adding to its versatility and making it easier to transfer files and keep projects rolling.

The Wacom One is also versatile in terms of its accompanying pen. Lamy, Samsung and Staedtler pens are all compatible, as is Wacom’s own.

Wacom added: “The new model’s attractive, compact design makes it easy to incorporate into virtually any workspace and the foldable legs lets one find the ideal working position. Wacom One purchase entitles users to an inspirational software bundle, including a copy of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, with up to six months of free use.”

An “inspirational software bundle”? That seems like a pretty big promise Wacom.

We do have to agree about the design though. Yes, it’s got rather large bezels and isn’t exactly on-trend in that respect, but it’s still a reasonably nice looking piece of hardware at first glance and offers a pen-on-tablet drawing experience at a lower price than is typical.

