Forget 120Hz, there’s another 240Hz phone on the way

120Hz displays have become commonplace on smartphones over the past few years and Apple has finally joined the party with the iPhone 13 Pro.

But what if 120Hz just isn’t enough? Well, Sharp has you covered there, as the Japanese brand has just announced the Aquos zero 6 and it has a 240Hz panel. This is the second 240Hz phone to come from Sharp, with the Zero 2 also packing the tech.

Not only does the Aquos zero 6 have a very nippy screen, but Sharp is also claiming it is the lightest 5G phone on the market at 146g. Well with a few slightly odd caveats.

Sharp is saying this is the lightest 5G phone with a screen larger than 6-inches and a battery that is 4000mAh or higher. Certainly some interesting marketing there.

While a light phone is always nice, it is the screen that is the most interesting aspect of this device. Along with the 240Hz refresh rate, which should aid smoothness, this is an IGZO OLED panel with a 1080p+ resolution and a Gorilla Glass Victus covering.

Inside there’s a Snapdragon 750G chipset with support for both sub-6 and mmWave 5G. There’s also 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, In terms of the cameras, there’s a main 48MP rear sensor with an f/1.8 lens that is paired with an 8MP telephoto and 8MP ultra wide. Finally, there’s a 4010mAh battery inside.

Sharp has been doing some interesting stuff with its phones for a while now. The Aquos R6, for example, touted a 1-inch camera sensor.

Sadly these devices are almost universally exclusive to Japan as they’re sold through the SoftBank carrier so don’t hold your breath for this 240hz device to reach the UK market anytime soon.

120Hz (and even 144Hz) are commonplace on many Android phones, with many of these even going on a step further and adding in adaptive refresh rates that dynamically ramp the the screen up and down to save battery.

(via GSMArena)