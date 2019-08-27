Football Manager 2020 announced, and it’s coming to Google Stadia

SEGA has announced Football Manager 2020, the latest entry in its hugely-popular sporting management series, and it’s coming to a new platform for the first time ever.

It has been introduced with a release window of November, although no specific date is yet to be announced by the publisher. We’ll probably receive confirmation pretty soon, though.

In terms of platforms it will be coming to PC, Mac and Google Stadia, marking its debut appearance on the upcoming streaming service. SEGA has confirmed it will be coming as a launch title, offering benefits you won’t find on other platforms.

“Football Manager on Stadia includes technology that is only available on that platform, utilising the power of the cloud and Google’s data centres to ensure that more matches can be processed in parallel utilising spare bandwidth across the whole system this means you can have more leagues loaded into your save, or just go for a faster experience by keeping the amount of leagues the same, but having the matches process quicker than you can on any other platform,” reads the press release.

The fact it’s acting as a launch title for Google Stadia explains why we’re yet to receive a concrete release date, since the service is yet to announce when it will be available beyond a vague ‘November’ window. Touch and Mobile variants will be launching simultaneously for iOS and Android if you’re looking to get your portable fix of sporting spreadsheet madness.

Football Manager is and always will be a fiendishly addictive experience for football fans, allowing you to take your favourite team from nowhere to the biggest leagues in the world. Here’s what Max Parker thought of last year’s iteration:

‘A welcome refresh of the UI, more visually pleasing training and tactics menus, and all the addictive depth you’d expect from an entry in the Football Manager series.’ We’ll be covering all the latest Football Manager 2020 news as it emerges, so keep things locked to Trusted Reviews going forward.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews.

