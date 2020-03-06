The Black Shark 3, Xiaomi’s new smartphone dedicated to gaming, has already attracted millions of fans before it has even been released.

Five million people have already registered their interest in the Black Shark 3, which goes on sale on March 6. The device and its Pro version sibling were announced on March 3, and boast seriously impressive specs so there’s no wonder that mobile gamers are queuing up to buy them.

The Black Shark 3 Pro is the highest-spec variant, and it runs on the Snapdragon 865 chipset. To ensure smoother connectivity it offers both 5G and WiFi 6. The device has a huge 7.1-inch OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution, and it packs a 270Hz touch sampling rate plus a 90Hz refresh rate. 256GB of storage is available, and there are two variants, one with 8GB and one with 12GB of RAM. The battery is similarly impressive, as it will have to be to support these demanding specs; the capacity is 5000mAh, and it’s joined by 65W fast-charging which Xioami promises will fully top up the battery in just 38 minutes.

The unit has a triple rear camera, comprised of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor (the selfie snapper has a 20-megapixel resolution), and one of the most interesting features that’s bound to attract gamer interest is the addition of physical pop-up shoulder triggers to give it the feel of console gaming.

The non-Pro standard version has similar specs, but the key differences include a smaller 6.67-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, no pop-up shoulder triggers, and a smaller 4720mAh battery.

The preceding phone n the series, the Black Shark 2, is currently our top pick for the best gaming phone you can buy, so we have very high expectations for the new model. That device’s best features included great battery life and performance results, and all for a bargain price. One of the few elements we were disappointed in was the 60Hz screen refresh rate, so it’s encouraging that the sequel has rectified this problem with the new 90Hz spec. Stay tuned for our upcoming review of the Black Shark 3, to see whether it really is a worthy successor.

