The new Firefox tool could save your bacon after a web hack

Mozilla has announced a new Firefox browser feature that will notify web users if a website they’re frequenting has fallen victim to a recent hack.

Users of the foundation’s Firefox Quantum browser will receive an alert informing them of any breaches in the last 12 months, and will tell them how many accounts were affected. Web users will then be able to use the Firefox Monitor tool, announced last September, in order to check if their account is among those at risk.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company said that following testing within Quantum, the feature gradually rolling out to all Firefix users in the coming weeks.

“We’re bringing this functionality to Firefox users in recognition of the growing interest in these types of privacy- and security-centric features,” the post reads.

The Firefox Monitor, based on the Have I Been Pwned website, is designed to alert users when their data has been breached.

The first step is to visit monitor.firefox.com to check email addresses against the HIPB database to see if it matches against a library of breaches. If a hit comes back, the service advises users to change the password associated with that service and any other where it may have been used.

The proactive element enables users to sign up their email addresses to be notified if they’re implicated in future data breaches. Mozilla says a private email will be sent to alert those users.

The new features come as the major browser providers continue their arms race, when it comes to user-facing security and privacy features. Both Google Chrome and Safari have upped their game in the past 12 months, but Mozilla appears to be providing users with the most proactive tools.

Are you a Firefox, Chrome or Safari user? Which browser do you think does the best job of protecting your privacy and data?