Fire TV for Auto to debut in 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, for more boring adventures

Jeep vehicles, traditionally speaking, are designed for adventurous journeys when there’s something worth seeing out of the window.

However, for everything else on the way there, the company is bringing a fully-fledged Amazon Fire TV system to its forthcoming 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4x4s, which will make a triumphant return on March 11.

In a press release, Jeep is touting the first vehicles to ever feature an integrated Fire TV for Auto. The 2022 models will have access to the Fire TV in the rear seats and the front passenger seat. There will be a privacy filter to prevent the driver tuning into an episode of The Man in the High Castle along with the rest of the family, unless the vehicle is in park.

Jeep says the content will be available in HD, while there is touchscreen support. Users will also be able to download content from compatible apps, rather than draining data on the road. Games will also be available, perhaps via Amazon’s own Luna service. The Fire TV range sits proudly among the best set-top boxes, so we’re excited to see it in-car.

The new system, which integrates nicely with Jeep’s Uconnnect 5 screen, will also have a dedicated Fire TV for Auto remote, which supports Alexa voice controls and will make it much easier to find shows, music and other content. The remote will also help users control the in-car climate and on-screen navigation.

“We reimagined Fire TV for the automobile with a purpose-built experience that delivers the best in entertainment, anywhere you go,” said Sandeep Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Fire TV. “With Fire TV built in, customers can stream their favorite shows, see if they left the lights on at home with Alexa, and take advantage of unique controls through the Uconnect system.”

The Wagoneer series will be fully unveiled next week ahead of availability this autumn in the US, Canada and Mexico.