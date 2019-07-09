Final Audio’s B Series aims to be the brand’s most impressive in-ears so far

KS Distribution has announced the launch of three new headphones from Japanese manufacturer Final Audio – the B1, B2 and B3.

If you’re unaware of who Final are, they were first established in 1974 by the late Kanemori Takai, releasing a turntable cartridge as their first product. From those beginnings they went on to produce hi-fi separates such as CD players, amplifiers and headphones. The brand’s expertise in headphones is rather new, having bought a headphone factory in 2009 and in the process created the Final Audio brand.

Which leads us to the here and now, with the Final B-Series range of in-ear efforts. The range breaks new ground for the Japanese audio brand, incorporating multiple driver set-ups for the first time in their standard range of headphones. Each also comes with its own distinctive finish to mark them out from one another.

Starting with the B1, which comes in a stainless steel casing with a chrome gold finish that’s sure to grab any passer-bys attention. Inside the housing is a balanced armature driver and a dynamic driver, both of which are developed by Final.

The B2 comes in a brushed gunmetal finish and features just the one balanced armature driver. Final claims the B2 offers a clean and neutral sounding presentation, with the in-ears tuned for clarity and detail, “with realistic vocals and instruments being naturally reproduced”.

Last up is the Final B3, which packs in two balanced armature drivers. The replaceable silver plated copper cable matches the finish of the in-ear housings, as Final has taken a different approach to the tuning of the B3s – focusing on producing a wide and spacious soundstage.

Despite the nomenclature of the B1, B2 and B3, they’re not meant to indicate any difference in quality or price. They’re simply there to indicate the order in which they were created.

That being said, if you are interested in the prices, the B1 sells for £599 ($699), the B2 for £259 ($299) and the B3 for £439 ($499).

You can pre-order them now at hifiheadphones.co.uk and they’ll be available to buy at Amazon UK soon.

