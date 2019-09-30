FIFA 20 Career Mode is a mess and EA Sports knows it

EA Sports has acknowledged a slew of issues with the FIFA 20 Career Mode, following the launch of its classic football sim last week.

In a post on the FIFA Forums, the gaming giant is listing a myriad of problems with the mode, after widespread complaints since the release on September 24.

They include including broken leagues, match congestion, underperforming AI teams, AI teams randomly picking weak starting 11s weird, and out of place press conference questions. The Dynamic Player Potential feature, which boosts they player’s potential if they’re in good form, is also misfiring.

The post comes after a #FixCareerMode hashtag began gaining traction on Twitter. Posters pointed out that Manchester City were 11th in the table in January and even missing trophies from celebration scenes like the one below. One user even posted a screenshot claiming to show a 75 game Premier League season rather than the 38th.

EA says it plans to launch fixes for the bugs in forthcoming Title Update, but that’s not much consolation for gamers unable to enjoy career mode properly after splashing out £50 to play the game in the first week.

These are the issues reported by FIFA 20 gamers thus far that EA Sports is planning to fix:

AI teams dressing low OVR rated lineups in inappropriate situations.

When the AI is in control of top teams, they are sometimes appearing low in the table, occasionally even being relegated.

Improvements to the CM scheduling algorithms to avoid match congestion.

Press Conferences asking questions about things that aren’t relevant to the save (asking about relegation when finishing in the top 4, etc).

After a few seasons in Career Mode, the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League competitions are not working correctly.

Editing players is resulting in those players having their positions changed.

Dynamic Potential seems to be resulting in some unrealistic scenarios, where some players in bad form are going up in their ratings, while some players, such as some that are aged 29 or 30, are declining in ratings, despite their performance.

Ultimate Difficulty seems to be easier than in previous years, are you doing anything to address this?

Beyond the obvious issues with the FIFA 20 career mode, the additions haven’t proved a hit with our reviewer Max Parker, who said the Career Mode felt “slightly dull.”

