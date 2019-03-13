Facebook outages affecting Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

If you’re trying to spend less time on social media, Facebook is doing its bit to help, with widespread outages reported around the globe.

Facebook says it is experiencing issues with its family of apps on Wednesday evening, meaning some Instagram and Messenger users are also unable to access the services.

Reports have suggested access to the Messenger desktop service was hit, while Instagram posts, stories and direct messages were also out of action.

Related: Best smartphone

The main Facebook site and app are experiencing issues with ad purchases and while that won’t bother most users, it’s a sign of how wide reaching the issues are.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we can’t get the Facebook home page to load and we’re having trouble sending WhatsApp images (texts are ok). Instagram and Messenger both seem to be fine at the time of writing.

The Down Detector website shows widespread issues in North and South America as well as mainland Europe and India.

The company hasn’t said what has caused the issue, but says the outage isn’t related to a DDoS (denial of service) attack as some had speculated. The company said it is trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In a later tweet, the firm added: “We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.”

This is a developing story…

Are you experiencing problems accessing Facebook services on Wednesday afternoon? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.