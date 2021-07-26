Face ID could arrive on Macs and more iPads in the coming years

Apple could bring Face ID to the Mac, iPhone SE and more iPads within the next few years, according to a recent report.

Face ID can currently be found in Apple’s flagship iPhone models dating from the iPhone 12 back to the iPhone X, as well as in all four generations of the iPad Pro.

The security feature launched in 2018 as a new way to unlock your phone. Apple uses a TrueDepth front camera and infrared sensor to scan your face and confirm your identity without relying on the home button found on older iPhones and non-Pro iPad models.

According to a new report however, it seems the face identification tech may be coming to Apple’s iMac and MacBook lines, its iPhone SE and its cheaper iPad models in the near future, allowing them to ditch Touch ID once and for all.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared his predictions for Face ID in his weekly Power On newsletter on July 25.

According to Gurman, the main reason why Apple hasn’t fully gotten rid of Touch ID at this point is because the technology is cheaper to implement than Face ID.

“If it were possible, Apple would have already nixed Touch ID”, said Gurman (via 9to5Mac).

“But it has had to stick around for a couple of reasons. On the iPhone SE and non-Pro iPads, it’s a cheaper alternative that lets Apple cut costs while still offering security. On Mac laptops, the screens are too thin to implement the necessary depth sensor”.

Gurman says Apple could resolve the latter issue by removing the notch entirely from the top of its displays and embedding a camera in the screen. However, this won’t happen immediately.

“It won’t happen this year, but I’d bet Face ID on the Mac is coming within a couple of years”, predicted Gurman.

“I expect all iPhones and iPads to transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too. Eventually, a camera embedded in the screen would help differentiate Apple’s pricier devices by eliminating the notch at the top. The facial recognition sensor gives Apple two central features: security and augmented reality. Touch ID, more convenient or not, only provides the former”.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Apple bringing Face ID to the Mac.

Last July, 9to5Mac discovered references to a TrueDepth camera in an early version of macOS Big Sur, suggesting that Apple has been working on bringing Face ID technology to its computer line.

However, it looks like we may have to wait a couple of years to see Face ID reach our MacBook and iPad Air screens.