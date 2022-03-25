EU to force iMessage to be ‘interoperable’ with other messaging apps

The European Union could force Apple to open up iMessage to allow users of other messaging applications to sent texts, media and make calls across platforms.

An agreement was reached in the European Parliament late on Thursday night pertaining to the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that will seek to check the power of the biggest tech companies to monopolise services.

As part of the clampdown on perceived anti-competitive behaviour, the EU wants all of the major messaging platforms to become interoperable. That means you could send messages from iMessage to a WhatsApp user, or you could video call an iMessage user to a Signal user or vice versa.

The idea is to give users more choice without limiting which apps they could use. So, if you’ve wanted to quit your iPhone, but are worried about leaving iMessage behind, this could conceivably be helpful.

Or if you’ve thought about finally ditching all of the Facebook-owned messaging apps in order to rely on Signal, but are worried loads of your mates aren’t on there, then this could be helpful.

“The Digital Markets Act puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of Big Tech companies. From now on, they must show that they also allow for fair competition on the internet. The new rules will help enforce that basic principle. Europe is thus ensuring more competition, more innovation and more choice for users,” said Andreas Schwab, of the European Parliament, in a statement (via TechCrunch).