England vs USA Live Stream: Watch Wayne Rooney’s last match online

England vs USA Live Stream: Watch the Nations League online

England are back in action at Wembley tonight, where they’ll face the USA. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch England vs USA online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Remember England’s last game? In case it slipped your mind, it was a thrilling 3-2 win over Spain in Seville in the Nations League. Tonight’s match is gearing up to be nothing like it.

The FA, which has seemingly grown bored of the feel-good factor surrounding the current England squad, has decided to throw Wayne Rooney a belated farewell party − more than a year after the DC United striker called time on his international career.

It’s a decision that has caused a considerable amount of annoyance for a whole host of reasons. Countless international greats haven’t been afforded a farewell match, and while Rooney was an outstanding club footballer, his international career peaked at Euro 2004. Only one of his 53 England strikes came at a World Cup, with the vast majority being recorded against vastly inferior opposition in qualifiers.

This criticism may sound harsh (it is), but the fact is we all thought we’d finally cut ties with England’s disappointing ‘Golden Generation’.

Gareth Southgate has finally built an England team the nation can be proud of, and Rooney’s recall − as captain, no less − doesn’t exactly scream out “Progress!” What happens if he plays incredibly well? Could he pose a threat to Harry Kane (who just so happens to be England’s current captain and best player)?

Still, many others believe he deserves a send-off, and he has been in good form over in the US.

Here’s how to stream tonight’s friendly.

England vs USA Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 15, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an entertaining affair.

