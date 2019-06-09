England vs Scotland Live Stream: here’s how to watch tonight’s World Cup match

The opening salvo in England’s 2019 World Cup campaign, a win against Scotland is a strong start, especially when it comes to showing we’re better than those north of the wall. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the England vs Scotland game on TV and online

It’s a big match for England. The Lioness’ are currently ranked as the third best team in the world, lagging slightly behind hosts France and defending champs. A big win here could change that a bit.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

England vs Scotland TV Channel: How do I watch England vs Scotland on TV?

BBC are showing this one, it’ll be on BBC One at 7pm today.

How to watch England vs Scotland: Live stream the World Cup

To watch England v Scotland online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny if you’ve got a valid UK TV license.

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. Remember you’ll need a valid TV license at home to watch it.

England World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)

Scotland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester Utd)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester Utd), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengård), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham United)

