England vs Netherlands Live Stream: How to watch the Nations League online

England are in action against the rejuvenated Netherlands this evening for a place in the first Nations League final. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch England vs Netherland online, including full livestream details and the kick-off time.

After a nail-biting group stage which saw England overcome both Croatia and Spain, a semi-final against the Netherlands is the only thing standing between England and a spot in a European final.

This will be no easy task for Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and the rest of the England squad. The Netherlands have looked fantastic in recent games and have a team made up of many of this season’s Champions League stars. Liverpool’s Player of the Season Virgil van Dijk looks set to start at the back with both Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong hoping to have a big impact after an excellent season with Ajax.

After a rocky build, the Nations League quickly kicked into life and brought with it a selection of excellent ties. The winner of England vs Netherlands will take on Portugal in the final on Sunday, with the loser forced into a 3/4 play-off against Switzerland.

Portugal booked their place in the Nations League final after late a Cristiano Ronaldo double knocked Switzerland out. This match looked like it would be going into extra time, and possibly penalties, until the Juventus man completed his hat-trick with two quick goals in the last few minutes.

England vs Netherlands: Kick-off time and how to watch

England vs Netherlands kicks-off at 7:45pm on Thursday evening. Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and all the Nations League games with the broadcaster start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7:00pm.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is polish off your evening meal, grab a drink, pop Three Lions on and settle down. It’s coming home!

Can England haul themselves into the Nations Final and finally (kinda) bring football home? We think this one will be tight. Let us know your prediction @TrustedReviews on Twitter.