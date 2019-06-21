England U21 vs Romania U21 Live Stream: Watch tonight’s European Championship clash online

England’s U21s are in action at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi tonight, where they’ll face Romania’s U21 in their crucial second game of the European U21 Championship. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch England U21 vs Romania U21 online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Oh England. The Young Lions lost their opening match against France U21 in heartbreaking fashion, taking the lead through an outstanding Phil Foden goal, having a man sent off, surviving two penalties, and conceding twice at the death, the knockout blow being a freak 95th minute own goal that flew into the roof of the net off the toe of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The format of the European U21 Championship means that nothing but a win will do for Aidy Boothroyd’s side tonight. And even then, England will be up against it.

Only one team from each group is guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds. But since there are only three groups, the best runner-up will also qualify.

As things stand, Romania top Group C with France, who are also on three points, in second place. England and Croatia are both on zero points, but England are third thanks to goal difference.

The Tricolorii mici, who have the son of all-time great Gheorghe Hagi in their side, battered Croatia U21 4-1 in their opening match. Win or draw tonight, and England will be out.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the crucial game.

England U21 vs Romania U21 kick-off time

The England U21 vs Romania U21 kick-off time is set for 5:30pm BST, which is 6:30pm local time in Cesena, Italy, where the game is being played.

England U21 vs Romania U21 TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and England U21 vs Romania U21 is being shown on Sky Sports Football. You can catch the build-up from 5pm.

If you’ve got no Friday night plans, the France U21 vs Croatia U21 game will be shown on the same channel almost immediately after.

How to live stream England U21 vs Romania U21 − wherever you are

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch it on nearly any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – for no additional cost, via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

England U21 squad

Angus Gunn, Dean Henderson, Freddie Woodman; Jake Clarke-Salter, Jay Dasilva, Lloyd Kelly, Jonjoe Kenny, Ezri Konsa, Fikayo Tomori, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury , Kieran Dowell, Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Ryan Sessegnon; Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Reiss Nelson, Dominic Solanke

Romania U21 squad

Ionuț Radu, Cătălin Cabuz, Daniel Vlad; Radu Boboc, Florin-Bogdan Ștefan, Alexandru Pașcanu, Ionuţ Nedelcearu, Cristian Manea, Grigore Ricardo, Virgil Ghiţă, Adrian Rus; Ianis Hagi, Vlad Dragomir, Dragoş Nedelcu, Alexandru Cicâldău, Andrei Ciobanu, Tudor Băluţă, Darius Olaru; Florinel Coman, Dennis Man, George Puşcaş, Adrian Petre, Andrei Ivan