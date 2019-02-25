Energizer’s jaw-dropping 18,000mAh battery phone is absolutely massive

Two of the biggest talking points of MWC 2019 have been folding phones and 5G, but Energizer might have just trumped the likes of the Huawei Mate X and LG V50 by bringing a phone with a monstrous 18,000mAh − 18,000mAh! − battery to the show.

Marketed as the phone “with the most powerful battery on the market”, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is, quite simply, a beast.

The company says you’ll be able to watch videos for around two days off the back of a single charge. It can also power up to 90 hours of calls, and up to 100 hours of music and, in standby mode, the battery will keep going for up to 50 days.

Unsurprisingly, you’ll also be able to use the Power Max P18K Pop as a power bank for charging up other devices.

And the device itself is just as jaw-dropping as its headline feature. It’s by far the thickest smartphone I’ve ever seen. Pocket-stretchingly thick.

The Power Max P18K Pop’s frame is comfortably more than 1cm across − it’s about as fat as two of my fingers. You could clobber people with this thing.

I know that’s not a very scientific measurement, but the company is yet to reveal the phone’s actual dimensions. We’ve asked Energizer for more details, and this article will be updated when we hear back.

Battery aside, the handset features a 6.2-inch, Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which you can boost by a further 128GB via the microSD card slot.

It also runs Android 9 Pie, has a triple rear camera setup combining 12-, 5- and 2-megapixel sensors, and a popup dual selfie camera arrangement combining 16- and 2-megapixel sensors.

Energizer is yet to reveal pricing or release details, but we’ll update this story when we receive further information.

How do you feel about the Power Max P18K Pop? Too far? Or would you like to see more smartphones with ginormous batteries on the market? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.