Elipson revamps turntable range with the Chroma series

Elipson Audio’s new Chroma range of turntables replaces the Alpha and Omega range, bringing with them a number of improvements and new features.

Elipson Audio’s Chroma turntable range continues the French audio brand’s ethos of designing, developing and manufacturing its vinyl players in France, with prices for its new range starting at an affordable £279.

The Chroma turntable comes in two ranges – the Chroma 200 and Chroma 400. The 200 series is the entry-level range, the 400 is the mid-range offering and at the top are the Chroma Carbon editions.

The new series mirrors previous models with the Chroma 200 and 400 ranges featuring a standard deck alongside one an integrated RIAA preamp version, and a model which features the preamp, Bluetooth aptX-HD connectivity and USB output. The cheaper Chroma 200 series feature a matt black PVC chassis and aluminium tonearms, while the Chroma 400 models have a high gloss lacquered PMMA chassis and carbon fibre tonearms.

All of the decks in the Chroma range have an Ortofon OM10 cartridge, with the upgraded 2MRed reserved for the two premium priced Carbon editions (Chroma Carbon and Chroma Carbon RIAA BT).

The range includes a number of features aimed at enhancing the look, usability and audio performance. All of the new turntables have tonearms with manual lift, including gradation on the counterweight and free mechanical scale for easier adjustment. The toggle switch for the digital motor has been re-styled, with new materials and finishes.

More improvements include the new rotary table axis system, designed to help improve stability and precision. The new electronic motor system is quieter due to the new damped housing reducing vibrations in the chassis. Further improvements include better control of the motor’s speed and precision, and a re-designed platter that offers more consistency and velocity accuracy.

The new Chroma turntable range is available in the UK now, with prices starting at £279 for the Chroma 200 and hitting £699 for the flagship Chroma Carbon RIAA BT deck.

