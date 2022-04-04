 large image

Elden Ring hero completes zero-damage run in just three hours

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re one of the brave souls spending your evenings enduring Elden Ring and being brutally slain by the likes of Mohg, Lord of Blood and Starscourge Radahn, it’ll may infuriate you to hear the following news…

A Twitch streamer has managed to complete FromSoftware’s latest gruelling challenge from the ‘Soulsborne universe’ without sustaining any damage whatsoever – and in just three hours!

The streamer, known as Seki, is the first known gamer to achieve the feat worldwide. Although, as Eurogamer points out, the streamer GinoMachino went through the entire ordeal without being hit, Seki managed to do without sustaining damage from falling over, or being poisoned.

In an interview with Kotaku, Seki said “No-Hit/No Damage is harder than a regular no-hit run as the player cannot take [any] environmental damage such as fall damage/poison etc.

“This adds difficulty to the run as I don’t have access to buffs such as Red-Feathered Branchsword which could potentially increase my damage output if I had low health.”

He added: “The hardest part of the run by far is the final boss: Elden Beast. It has a specific move that is infamously unfair: Elden Stars. One of the only ways to possibly avoid it is by staggering him while he’s casting the spell. This took dozens of hours of precise practice and training to time correctly.”

He says he practiced for 130 hours within the game to prepare for the run, so it’s not like he just picked up the game and bossed it immediately. He’s tried many times before and has practiced seemingly endlessly.

The run is on YouTube, so you can enjoy it in full if you feel compelled. Oh, and if you’re not quite as successful, here’s our Elden Ring tips and tricks guide for beginners. Good luck, brave warriors. We are with you.

