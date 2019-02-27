El Clasico Live Stream: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Our guide reveals how to watch the El Classico Copa Del Ray semi-final on Wednesday night. We’ll give you the odds, channels and kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Barcelona.

Spanish football’s greatest rivals meet again on Wednesday night, with the second-leg of the Copa Del Ray semi-final. Real Madrid go into the home leg with a slight advantage after nabbing an away goal in the 1-1 draw in the Nou Camp.

In order to progress, to the final La Liga leaders Barcelona must score at the Bernabeu Stadium at least once. A 1-1 draw after 90 minutes would take the tie to extra time and potentially penalties, while a win or 2-2 draw (or higher) would see the visitors to progress to the final.

Real Madrid will have Welshman Gareth Bale available for the game after he was cleared of wrongdoing for a controversial arm gesture when celebrating a goal earlier this month. Messi and Saurez will lead the line for the visitors in what’s sure to be a pulsating affair.

Barcelona are slight favourites with the bookmakers, at 11/8 to win. Real Madrid at 17/10 to win outright on the night. A draw on the night is given a 13/5 chance by the bookies.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream: El Clasico kick off time and how to watch

Eleven Sports has exclusive rights to tonight’s El Clasico in the UK, and you can tune in via Eleven Sports 2. Kick off is at 8pm. However, there’s a special preview show that starts at 7:30pm which takes place at 7:30pm

If you haven’t yet signed up for Eleven Sports, it’s very affordable, costing just £5.99 per month.

For that, you get to watch loads of live La Liga, Serie A, Eredivisie, Allsvenskan (the Swedish top flight) and Chinese Super League action. However, from March 1 the price of a Monthly Pass will fall from £5.99 to £4.99, with Eleven Sports set to lose the rights to Serie A and Eredivisie.

Eleven Sports isn’t available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV, a smart TV app, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. So how can you tune in? Through the website or through the app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

And we’re glad to report that the Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is Chromecast-compatible − so you can watch tonight’s game on your TV. You can also cast games from your computer through Google Chrome. Don’t have a Google Chromecast? You can always connect your laptop to your telly the old-fashioned way, via HDMI.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.