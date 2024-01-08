Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ecovacs GOAT GX-600 promises set-up free lawn mowing

Robot lawnmowers are brilliant, but they can be fiddly and time-consuming to install properly. The Ecovacs GOAT GX-600 promises to change that, by offering fast set-up and no need for physical boundary settings.

Traditionally, robot lawnmowers, such as the Husqvarna Automower 405X, have required boundary wire to be installed to keep the robot on grass. There are some models that avoid this by using GPS, such as the EcoFlow Blade, although there’s still a complicated set-up process, required to set up a virtual boundary.

The GOAT GX-600 uses combined vision and SmartMove technology, which allows it to automatically distinguish natural lawn boundaries by computationally identifying grass and non-grass areas. Rather than using bump sensors to detect objects, such as toys and garden furniture, the robot uses Ecovacs’ AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance tech, which is present on some of its robot vacuum cleaners.

Ecovacs GOAT GX 600 side view

The promise here is that you can plug in the outdoor charging station, slide the robot in, pair it to your home network, and then hit go, and your lawn will be mowed automatically. If it’s really as simple as this, the GOAT GX-600 should provide an experience that’s more akin to setting up a robot vacuum cleaner.

Ecovacs has said that the GOAT GX-600 will launch in Spring 2024 in the US only. There’s currently no available pricing. We’ll bring you a full review from our US test lab once samples are available.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

