Sony adds to DualShock 4 controller – what does it reveal about PS5?

Sony has announced a new back button attachment for its PS4 controller, which adds more and easy to read functionality to the Dualshock 4 game pad.

The easy to attach accoutrements adds a button and two paddles to the back of any Dualshock 4 controller from Sony. The attachment features two programmable back buttons, which can be mapped to 16 different functions.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the company wrote: “The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat.”

The centre of the attachment features an OLED screen, which informs users of the functionality mapped to the buttons at any given moment. There’s also a pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller, Sony says.

The blog post continues: “A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.”

You can check it out in the video from Sony below:

We don’t too much about the PS5 controller yet, but there’s a possibility this attachment could key us into what Sony plans to offer with its next-generation DualShock controller.

In the post on the PlayStation blog, the company added: “The Back Button Attachment launches in US and Canada on January 23, 2020, for SRP $29.99 USD, $39.99 CAD, so make sure to pick one up if you’re looking to play and compete at your best.”

What are you hoping to see from the PS5’s controller? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …