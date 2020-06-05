Dropbox sneakily launched a password manager, but it’s invite only

If you trust Dropbox with your most important photos and documents, there’s a good chance you’d be ok with the firm keeping your passwords safe too.

We’re guessing that’s the conversation that’s been happening at the cloud storage firm lately too, because it just sneakily launched a password manager.

Dropbox Passwords just showed up on the Google Play Store, although it’s invite only right now. From the app description it appears to be pretty standard.

It’ll keep all your passwords in one place, automatically sync with all of your devices, while providing zero-knowledge encryption to ensure that only you have access to your passwords, meaning hackers don’t stand a chance.

Related: Best password manager 2020

The company says you’ll be able to sign into apps and websites with just one click and store new passwords as you sign into them.

“Dropbox Passwords (beta) provides password security by storing all your passwords in one secure place, then fills in usernames and passwords so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps,” the firm wrote. “You can easily create and store unique, secure passwords as you sign up for new accounts.”

It’s not clear when the service will be open to all users, but the company is certainly keeping invites close to its chest for now.

The app reveal comes on the same day Apple launched a new tool for developers of password managers with a view to working with iCloud Keychain.

On a new website, the company wrote: “Apple has created a new open source project to help developers of password managers collaborate to create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites.

“The Password Manager Resources open source project allows you to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords. The project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites’ pages where users change passwords, and more.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …