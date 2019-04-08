This Doom mod turns it into a (more) mindless shooter

Corridor shooter is a complaint that was often levelled at first person shooter (FPS) games from yesteryear. However, a new mod for classic FPS Doom shows what that would really look like, as you’re funnelled through every single pickup and enemy in the game in one long corridor.

Mods for the 1993-released FPS are often called WADS, as the WAD is the default format of package files for the video game Doom and its sequel Doom II: Hell on Earth, which pack in everything from sprites, levels and game data that you would need.



This mod, Linear Doom, is described by creator DeXiaZ as a “jokewad”, and the description for it on ModDB claims that Linear Doom “makes all classic Doom 1 levels straightened into one line”. “All Doom Levels are Straight Line now,” writes DeXiaZ. “No more mazes.”

Linear Doom was released on April 1st, and it’s certainly a unique way to play the classic shooter. The corridor gives you just enough space to shuffle from side to side but by and large every problem is coming at you head on, and considering the propensity for several of Doom’s scarier enemies for punching you tearing you apart at close range, you’ll want to be quick on the trigger to ensure survival.



It’s not really all that engaging, but if you’ve never brushed up against Doom’s modding scene, it’s a good way to open up the door to some really cool conversions and level packs. Brutal Doom is the obvious recommendation, containing many elements that actually made their way into 2016’s DOOM.

If you’re after something a little different, Action Doom 2: Urban Brawl is a total conversion that turns Doom into a cel-shaded beat-’em-up, the bonkers Adventures of Square and the Aliens TC, a total conversion mod that makes the game about pulse rifles and xenomorphs instead.

