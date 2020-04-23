Don’t wait for AirPods Pro 2 to buy a pair – here’s why

Apple may not refresh the AirPods Pro earbuds until early 2022, according to one analyst. So, if you’re debating a purchase, now might not be a good time to wait.

According to the well-respected analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple is plotting a late 2021/early 2022 release. Given the likely production bottlenecks, the release might be even later than Kuo’s predictions.

The analyst reckons a new model won’t offer radical redesigns of an already refined product but will see Apple shift to system-in-package internals rather than the circuit boards sitting within the current models. That goes for a refresh of a standard AirPods model, which could arrive by the summer of 2021, according to the analysts note (via Apple Insider).

The note may pour cold water on recent notions Apple could be prepping new AirPods models within 2020. Digitimes and Jon Prosser – the bloke behind the rumours of a new AirPower model – have both tipped an AirPods refresh for 2020.

The AirPods Pro model has plenty of lead left in its pencil having launched in October 2019, for a pricer £249. For the extra scratch users get a much more refined design less resembling a toothbrush head, as well as active noise cancelling technology and IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

Our reviewer gave the AirPods Pro 4.5/5 stars, praising the improved design, enhanced comfort, excellent noise cancellation and integration with the Apple ecosystem. All that prevented AirPods Pro from receiving a perfect five-star score was the price tag and inability to manually alter the ANC strength.

Our reviewer wrote: “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

