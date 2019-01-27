Djokovic vs Nadal Live Stream: How to watch the Australian Open tennis final online

Djokovic vs Nadal Live Stream: How to watch the Australian Open tennis final

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafa Nadal tennis final live on TV and online. Nadal battles Djokovic in the Australian Open final and our guide has everything you need to know about where to live stream the action.

Old rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head one more time in a major final as Australian Open glory beckons on Sunday morning. The first Grand Slam event of the season often sets the tone for the year and both players have looked imperious en route to the final.

With Andy Murray’s injuries perhaps spelling the end of his career, and Roger Federer making a surprise early exit, it’s down to Novak and Rafa once again. Both eased through their semi-final bouts to set-up a mouthwatering final in Melbourne.

If Nadal wins, it’ll be an 18th Grand Slam triumph, but only a second Australian open final. He has lost his last three Aussie open finals. For Djokovic he’s chasing a 15th Slam and a record 7th title in Australia.

The last time the pair met in this final, Djokovic won in five sets in 2012. The game lasted five hours and 53 minutes and is the longest grand slam final in history.

The bookies have Djokovic as an 8/11 favourite, but we reckon this might be another classic encounter between two of tennis’ all-time greats.

Djokovic vs Nadal Live Stream: How to watch

The best-of-five set final will start at 8:30am UK time on Sunday morning, January 27. Eurosport has the rights in the UK so if you have the channel as part of your Sky, Virgin or BT TV subscription, you can tune in from 8:00am.

The action will be live-streamed on the Europsport Player, which requires a subscription. It’s £39.99 for an annual pass, while you can get it for £4.99 a month if you agree to a 12-month subscription. A single monthly pass is £9.99.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Eurosport Player: Web / iOS / Android

However, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you can get access through the Eurosport Player for a penny a month for 6 months. For there you’ll be able to access the Eurosport Player app through the Amazon Channels platform.

Sign up today: Get Eurosport Player for £0.01 a month with Amazon Prime

All that’s left now is to grab some Sunday morning Pimm’s and enjoy the action.

