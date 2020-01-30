Destiny 2 is back online but issues are persisting

Bungie was forced to take Destiny 2 offline for “emergency maintenance” after update 4.7.1 caused some huge in-game issues.

Players have lost progress and in-game currency following problems with the update.

The game developer has since told players, in a Tweet, that “Any progress or purchase made between 8:30-10 AM PST will need to be redone. Silver spent during that time will be restored. Platform store-purchased Silver bundles will not be affected by the rollback.”

At 6.10pm GMT yesterday, Bungie was forced to take the game offline to conduct maintenance. The game then came back online around 3am GMT.

A Bungie employee posted on Bungie.net, explaining the situation:

“Today, Update 2.7.1 introduced an issue that affected currencies and pursuits. We immediately brought the game offline to mitigate any loss of materials while we investigated. We have identified the issue and the good news is that we were able to deploy an update to the server and will not have to update the game client. We have rolled all character data back to our most recent backup at 8:30 a.m. Pacific before the issue was introduced. This will restore any lost materials caused by the issue, but players will lose any progress they made if they played between 8:30 a.m and 10:20 a.m. when we brought the game down for maintenance. Any purchases made using Silver or Bright Dust during this window will need to be repurchased. Any Silver spent or purchased will be restored. The server update is complete and we are beginning to bring the game back online now. Stay tuned to @Bungiehelp for updates.”

