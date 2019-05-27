Derby vs Villa: Where to live stream the Championship play off final this Monday

It’s make or break day for Derby and Aston Villa, who face off at Wembley Stadium this afternoon for a chance to be the next Fulham with a place in the Premier League on the line. It’s a clash between the East Midlands and the West Midlands, and the stakes are very high indeed. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch the Championship play off final between Derby vs Villa online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Both clubs have suffered play off final heartache in recent years. Dean Smith’s side lost out to Fulham in last season’s Championship play off final, while Derby were sucker punched by QPR in 2014, thanks to a stoppage time goal from Bobby Zamora that could barely have come more against the run of play.

Villa beat the Rams 4-0 and 3-0 in the league this season, but they can’t take anything for granted today. After all, Leeds had been similarly dominant over Derby in the league, but were put to the sword by Frank Lampard’s men in the play off semi final second leg at Elland Road.

There’s a really good feeling about Derby at the moment. Lampard’s appointment at the start of the season boosted the Rams’ profile, but their young team has played some excellent football this season, and also enjoyed an impressive cup run. Jack Marriott exploded into form at the best possible time, and he might be needed again with a question mark still hanging over Martyn Waghorn’s fitness.

There’ll be bags of talent on show today, in the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Harry Wilson. But we all know that the real focus will be on Derby stalwart Richard Keogh. Just imagine if he gets to ply his trade in the top flight next season.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Derby vs Villa Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Monday, May 27, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 2pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a thrilling affair.