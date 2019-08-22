Denon’s 600 series offers hi-fi sound at budget prices

Denon has introduced two new products in the PMA-600NE integrated amplifier and DCD-600NE CD player, with the aim of bringing Denon’s hi-fi sound to more affordable price points.

Denon claims it’s gone to great lengths to eliminate interference for optimal sound quality in every aspect of the 600 series. One example is the presence of an Analog Mode in the PMA-600NE integrated amp. The Analog Mode disables digital inputs so it functions as a pure analogue amp, so users can hear their favourite analogue sources with “clarity and musical fidelity”.

The PMA-600NE’s chassis has been constructed using Denon’s proprietary Signal Level Divided Construction (SLDC) method, so only the “true and intended nuances of the music are amplified and transmitted”, minimising the effects of vibrations from the surround environment. Analogue connections include a MM Phono input, two optical inputs and a coaxial input.

For CD lovers, Denon has a new disc spinner in DCD-600NE. As you’d expect, CD, CD-R/RW are supported, as well as the MP3 and WMA formats. Denon’s AL32 processing technology is onboard to ensure discs “always sound their best”.

If you prefer a sound that’s not coloured by other influences within the player, the Pure Direct Mode facilitates this by taking the audio signal directly to the amplifiers and deactivating the front display.

To add to Denon’s mission for greater fidelity, the DCD-600NE’s circuit design has been engineered to make signal paths as short as possible to reduce interference between the left and right channels. The effect is a cleaner audio signal that, according to Denon, is still faithful to the original recording.

Both the PMA-600NE integrated amp and DCD-600NE CD player arrive in black and silver finishes, with both set to go on sale in September from authorised Denon retailers. The PMA-600NE retails for £349 and the DCD-600NE at £249.

