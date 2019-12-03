Denon introduces all-in-one soundbar with DTS Virtual: X

Denon has launched a new soundbar. This time it’s an all-in-one affair featuring immersive audio format DTS Virtual: X.

After expanding its premium offering of soundbars a few months ago, Denon has announced its first all-in-one soundbar with DTS Virtual: X in the DHT-S216 (£199).

At 6cm tall, the DHT-S216 has a profile that should mean it’s able to fit beneath your TV without obscuring its IR sensor. Inside its slender frame are two 3-inch downward firing subwoofers, two mid-range drivers and two 1-inch tweeters. Connections stand at a HDMI in and HDMI out (ARC), an Optical input and Bluetooth for streaming audio.

The headline feature in DTS Virtual: X allows the soundbar to use advanced 3D algorithms to simulate a multi-channel soundtrack from a one-box system.

New to Denon’s range of soundbars is Pure Mode, which we’ve seen crop up in sister company Marantz’s products. Pure Mode works by, in Denon’s words, eliminating surround processing and removing “any adjusted characteristics associated with Movie, Music or Night” EQ modes for a sound that’s more precise and open.

The DHT-S216 is a plug and play unit that can be mounted to a wall if need be. Other sound modes include Dialogue Enhancer, which turns up the dialogue without adjusting the overall volume. The soundbar is also able to decode Dolby Digital soundtracks.

“The latest soundbar from Denon has been engineered to deliver the most lifelike listening experience, including detail, balance and bass extension far beyond other soundbars in this size and price range,” said Michael Greco, Global Sr. Director of Brand Management for Denon. “The DHT-S216 leverages partnerships with the industry’s leading virtual surround sound manufacturers like DTS and Dolby to provide people with a simple way to experience the excitement of cinematic sound quality at home.”

The Denon DHT-S216 is available now (£199) from authorised Denon dealers and stores.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …