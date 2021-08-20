Dell Launches New Monitors in Response to Hybrid Working

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we all work, Dell has launched a new hybrid monitor to make it easier to work from home.

The new Dell 14-inch portable monitor is the new way to work from home this year.

This monitor delivers dual-screen productivity and claims it’s for anyone who needs to work on the go since the monitor’s lightweight design means it’s easy to carry with you to and from the office.

The monitor is also less than a quarter-inch at its slimmest while weighing in at less than a pound, alongside FHD resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio with IPS technology.

You should also be able to connect it up pretty easily with a USB-C, making it a good contestant if you’re looking for a travel-friendly monitor.

The continuous tilt stand also bends from 10 to 90 degrees, with quick access buttons so you can easily adjust the brightness – up to 300 nits to be specific – and a ComfortView feature that promises to reduce harmless blue light emissions.

And for anyone wondering, the Dell portable monitor also features an Energy Star and EPEAT GOLD certification, meaning that the device meets the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool’s views for optional standards.

The new Dell 24 and 27 Video Conferencing Monitor should be available to buy from August 31 this year and will sell for £204, according to Dell itself.

If you’re interested in other Dell products, the company is also releasing two new monitors specially made for video calls.

Coming in at 27-inches QHD and 23.8inches FHD respectively, each comes with a built-in 5MP privacy pop-up camera, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers.

These monitors also feature USB-C connectivity and a 75Hz refresh rate, if you wanted to play a few games as well as video calls.

The Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C monitor and Dell 27 USB-C monitor will both be available on Ocotober 1. We don’t have any pricing available for these just yet, so keep your eyes peeled on our site for an update.