Delete Siri history and halt audio sharing in Apple iOS 13.2 beta

Apple has beta launched its promised tools giving iOS users more control over Siri recordings in the latest preview version of the mobile operating system.

In the latest iOS 13.2 beta, Apple is providing the option to delete the history of Siri requests and opt out of sharing audio recordings with Apple. The move comes after the company’s use of third-party contractors to analyse Siri recordings caused widespread alarm over the summer.

In July, a whistleblower exposed that contractors heard recordings of iPhone owners discussing their medical information, drug deals, and even couples having sex.

At the time Apple claimed only a small portion of Siri recordings were used to help it improve Siri “understand you better and recognise what you say.” However it soon suspended the use of third-party contractors and pledged to deliver tools to give users greater control over what happens to the information they feed Siri, apologising and admitting it wasn’t “living up to our high ideals.”

It now seems those tools will roll out to the public in iOS 13.2, scheduled to launch in the next few weeks.

Within the settings, users will have the opportunity to “Delete Siri & Dictation interactions currently associated with this iPhone from Apple servers. Data that has been sampled to help improve Siri and Dictation is no longer associated with this iPhone and will not be deleted.”

Upon installing the beta, MacRumors said it was greeted with a new splash screen explaining how the Siri recordings were being used.

It reads: “Help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store and review audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions on this iPhone and on any connected Apple Watch or HomePod. You can change this later in the settings for each device.”

If you do opt-in, Apple has previously promised to no longer use human contractors for the purposes of grading Siri conversations. Instead it’ll be handled by the machines.

