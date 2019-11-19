Deezer’s lossless audio is about to hit your iPhone and Pixel

The HiFi tier service from Deezer offers FLAC music in uncompressed, high fidelity sound – and the full service is now supported on iOs, Android and the web.

Previously, Deezer users had been left disgruntled at the limited options for streaming quality audio through the popular music service. Although the company delivered lossless audio for connected speakers in 2014, users had to wait until 2017 for the arrival of the same audio quality on desktop apps.

And there wasn’t any support for mobile-only users, who couldn’t access FLAC-quality audio via their phone despite coughing up £19.99 every month. This was one of our key bugbears about Deezer when we reviewed it back in August 2018. There’s nothing worse than paying for something you can’t always access.

Now that Deezer has finally upped its game and made this service available for iOS and Android, it’s starting to take shape as a strong competitor against the likes of Apple music and Spotify. Especially as the service has a larger library than its rivals, boasting over 53 million tracks in its catalogue. The only other place you’re likely to find this quantity of music is YouTube, which we all know is better-suited to viewing cat videos anyway.

Deezer’s HiFi service lets you stream music at a bitrate of 1,411 kbps, which is a lot higher than the free option (128kbps.) It also has the benefit of being ad-free, so you don’t have anyone trying to sell you a chicken sandwich when you’re attempting to listen to your music in peace. The company is currently offering 90 days for free if you’re a new subscriber.

However, the quality of the audio output is still going to be restricted by the quality of your hardware. So if you’re the kind of gal who’s happy listening to music through any old pair of headphones, this news probably isn’t going to shake your world.

But for Deezer’s mobile users, this is an update that’s long overdue.

