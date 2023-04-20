 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Decentralised Twitter alternative Bluesky arrives on Android

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Any Android users still on the lookout for a viable Twitter alternative should note that Bluesky is now available on the Google Play Store, complete with major backing and a distinctly un-Musky set-up.

Having initially landed on iOS in private beta at the end of February, Bluesky now has its app on Android, though it remains a case of joining a waiting list or securing an invite from an existing user.

The service is perhaps most notable for being a Twitter-like social network with the backing of a certain Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter itself. Indeed, it started life as an internal Twitter project.

While the basic user experience is very Twitter-esque, with the ability to share brief posts and pictures, as well as comment and like, it’s the underlying structure of Bluesky that stands out. It’s a so-called “federated social network”, which means that it’s not run from a central location. Rather, multiple service providers can communicate with one another, a bit like email.

It means that you have far more ownership of your Bluesky account, rather than a monolithic company and its potentially unhinged CEO essentially holding the keys to your online identity.

Bluesky’s decentralised system, built on what it calls the Authenticated Transfer Protocol, also allows for a far greater degree of fine-tuning on the user’s part. If you don’t like the kind of posts that are being surfaced by the service’s algorithms, you can adjust them.

Indeed, it’s that aforementioned AT Protocol (as it’s often referred to) that’s the real product here. Bluesky is just the browser that sits on top, and the idea is that you’ll be able to switch to another if you so wish.

Trusted Reviews
£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data

£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data

The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, especially for the price. Now you can get it for an incredible price that includes 100GB of data on the Three network for just £30 per month, making it even more affordable. If you’re a keen mobile photographer, it’s an ideal handset for you.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • 100GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and no upfront cost
  • £30 per month
View Deal

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
What is Mastodon? All you need to know about the decentralised Twitter alternative

What is Mastodon? All you need to know about the decentralised Twitter alternative

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.