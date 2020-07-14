That’s right, the previously assumed PS4 exclusive has made the jump to PC, and we’ve listed the minimum specs and recommended specs you’ll need to play Death Stranding.

The good news is that you don’t need any incredibly expensive components in order to be among the PC first players to join Sam Bridges in his journey across a post-apocalyptic United States, with any modern gaming PC or gaming laptop proving powerful enough.

That said, we reckon you’ll need a little bit more oomph than what the official requirements recommend to give justice to Death Stranding’s eye-popping visuals. For this reason, we’ve also provided our own list of recommended components so you can start building your gaming rig right away.

Death Stranding – Minimum Specs

Probably none of the specs below are more startling than the 80GB of available space that’s required in order to install Death Stranding in the first place. Unless you fancy forking out for a larger SSD or an external hard drive, it might be worth trawling through your Steam library to uninstall any games you might’ve already completed.

Beyond that, none of the minimum required specs for Death Stranding should prove any issues. There’s a good chance you’ve already got a superior graphics card to Nvidia’s GTX 1050 and the Intel Core i5-3470 is pretty old hat these days.

Death Stranding – Recommended specs

It’s always best to look at the recommended specs for a game to get a decent performance, but that can sometimes see far more demanding system requirements. Fortunately that’s not the case with Death Stranding, as the 3rd Generation Intel Core i7 CPU launched as far back as 2012. The GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card is pretty old these days too.

Again, the only requirement that looks daunting is the 80GB storage. If you don’t want to keep uninstalling games, you’ll likely want at least 1TB storage capacity for your HDD or SSD.

Death Stranding – Trusted Reviews recommended rig

If you want to build your own rig (or upgrade an existing one) that’s capable of running Death Stranding, we’ve compiled a list of recommended components.

As you may notice, we’ve picked slightly higher specs than what is officially recommended for Death Stranding. This was done to ensure an optimal Full HD performance, while also being capable of meeting the demands of other modern AAA PC games.

If you’re hoping to play games in Quad HD or 4K, then you’ll need a more powerful graphics card. Otherwise, we reckon the GTX 1660 Ti is the best value Full HD graphics card you can currently buy. And with Death Stranding lacking ray tracing support, there’s not much reason to get an RTX 2060.

If all this sounds too expensive, you can cut costs in select areas. You can buy a cheaper SSD with less storage capacity for example, but given Death Stranding takes up 80GB of space, you’ll probably want as much storage capacity as possible.

Check out our Death Stranding review if you’re still on the fence regarding whether you should buy Hideo Kojima’s latest creation.

