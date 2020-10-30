Cyberpunk 2077 phone will now launch long before game – here’s when

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been marred by a range of delays but you’ll now be able to see (and potentially buy) its custom OnePlus 8T well before the game comes out.

OnePlus announced the special Cyberpunk 2077 version of its latest phone a couple of weeks ago, including a short teaser. The teaser didn’t show off much of the phone itself but new images suggest it could sport Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow and a few other interesting design choices.

We can expect to see more of the full phone come its launch event on November 2, which now sits over a month before the delayed game’s new release date.

OnePlus revealed the launch event for the special edition phone via Chinese social media site Weibo. During the phone’s initial reveal, the company already stated a “pre-sale” would begin on November 4 – sitting just two days after the launch.

We’re still lacking firm details on whether this will be a global launch. However, it certainly looks like some buyers will be getting the special edition phone well before the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with some yellow accents, one of the new images revealed what looks to be one of the widest camera bumps we’ve ever seen on a phone, with the bump extending to accommodate a “2077” logo.

Beyond the shockingly large camera module (which might handily help with the pesky issue of your phone rocking on a flat surface), we can just about spot another Cyberpunk logo at the bottom of the device on a larger launch event reveal image.

Regardless of whether the expected outlandish design tickles your fancy, we can safely say you’ll be getting a cracking phone underneath it all.

Our 4.5-star OnePlus 8T review had lavish praise for the phone: “If you want pure performance, an excellent screen and some of the fastest charging around then the OnePlus 8T should be near the top of your list. The lower than usual for a flagship price makes it an even more tempting prospect.”

