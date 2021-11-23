Copland’s CSA70 integrated amp is its most affordable

Danish audio brand Copland has launched the CSA70, which sits in the company’s line-up as its most affordable integrated amplifier.

Although strictly speaking, this entry-level amp incurs a rather premium price at £2988, so you’ll need to open up that wallet.

And if you do, then Copland say you’ll be getting “exceptional audio performance that belies its power rating and price”.

In terms of connectivity, the CSA70 boasts four digital inputs, three analogue inputs, a line-out function, as well as pre-out terminal and front facing 6.3mm headphone output. A Bluetooth module is optional, priced at £198.

Also included is a phono pre-amplifier for connecting to a turntable, while Copland says the CSA70 can deliver 70W of power per channel (2x 70W into 8ohms), enough to supply power hungry speakers.

Unlike its recently released bigger brothers in the CSA100 and CSA150, the CSA70 does not go in the direction of using tubes in the line stage, with the preamplifier section making use of solid stage architecture that offers very low distortion. The DAC inside is the Wolfson WM8740.

However, it does share the same power amplifier technology as the CSA100 and CSA150, utilising a feedback structure that Copland claims to be inherently faster than conventional amplifiers, with a wide large-signal frequency response.

Elegant and minimalist in appearance, the CSA70 is designed to cope with even the most “awkward of dynamic loads” that a loudspeaker pair could present. The amplifier has a precision audio-grade motorised volume control, while the amplifier is protected against several fault conditions that could cause problems either to the amplifier or connected speakers, including DC offset, overcurrent conditions and thermal overload.

Available with a black or silver front panel, the Copland CSA70 integrated stereo amplifier is shipping to the UK now for the price of £2998, distributed exclusively by Absolute Sounds.