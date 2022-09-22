Chromecast with Google TV HD arrives as cheaper streamer for your second telly

Google has announced and begun selling the Chromecast with Google TV HD dongle, a couple of weeks before the Made by Google hardware event where the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will take centre stage.

The more affordable HDMI streaming dongle can be purchased now in the UK, Europe, and the United States for £34.99, $29.99, and €39.99 on the continent.

The original version of the product, now rebranded as a 4K edition, is a couple of years old and remains available, but has now been joined by a product ideal for a second screen beyond the living room television, perhaps.

You’ll only be able to reach a 1080p resolution at 60fps, but there is support for HDR (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG2), meaning you should get more vivid colours from that high definition output. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough.

It’ll run the Google TV operating system, based on Android, while there’s the same voice remote with Google Assistant. You’ll be able to control your compatible smart home tech, group Nest speakers, access and cast Stadia games from your Android phone or tablet, and also access all of the best streaming apps from the Google Play Store.

While the 4K edition can be nabbed in Sky, Sunrise and Snow colours (blue, pink and white), the HD edition is only available in the Snow hue.

Beyond the colour choices, all you’re missing here is 4K resolution.So if you do have a second monitor, or don’t really want your limited broadband allowance guzzling down all of that data-hungry 4K video, then it’s a no brainer. It’s a fine competitor for some of the cheaper Roku models, like the Express HD, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

In a blog post commemorating the launch and the 9-years of Chromecast devices, Google writes: “Chromecast with Google TV comes with your favourite Chromecast features from over the years — plus the Google TV experience, which brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you.”

“Today, we’re expanding this lineup with the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD). We built this product with affordability in mind and to help bring all our favourite features of Chromecast and Google TV to more people than ever.”